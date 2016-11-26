Lest We Forget: Survivors Recount 26/11 Terror Attack Tales 

10 LeT terrorists launched coordinated attacks on several prime locations in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Many innocent lives were lost and some survived to tell the tale. The physical wounds may have healed for these survivors, but the memories of the fateful night are still etched in their minds.

Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive by the police was later. But the masterminds like Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Mir and Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed are still walking free.

On the anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, some survivors rewind to the gruesome night.