Taliban Fighting IS-K Is a Risky Idea That Will Benefit Only Pakistan

In the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, an erroneous impression in many circles seems to be taking root. It is that because the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) in Afghanistan, with a stronghold in the Nangarhar province, is the Afghan Taliban’s competitor and enemy, and because the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaeda have taken a Beyat (pledge) on the Taliban Emir’s hands, the TTP, al-Qaeda, and the Taliban can be categorised as an allied group and the IS-K as an opponent group, that because of the Beyat there can be no collaboration among these two groups, that their different ideologies (the group of three is Deobandi and IS-K is Salafi) make any collaboration out of the question, and that, therefore, the Taliban can serve as an ally in the fight against the IS-K.

As Abhinav Pandya wrote in his recent piece in The National Interest, “Following the [Kabul airport] attack, IS-K, hitherto a second fiddle in the Afghan conflict theatre, emerged as a new target of the global war on terror and … is leading some to have a rosier view of the Pakistan-backed Taliban, which are now being viewed as a counterweight to ISIS.”