Minerals, Drugs & China: How Taliban Might Finance Their New Afghan Government

Now that the Taliban have reportedly taken full control of Afghanistan and begun forming a government , a looming challenge awaits: How will they keep their country and economy afloat financially?

For the past 20 years, the US government and other countries have financed the vast majority of the Afghan government’s non-military budget – and every cent of the fighting force that melted to the Taliban so quickly in August 2021 .

Now, with American aid likely out of the question and billions in central bank foreign reserves frozen, the Taliban will have to find other means to pay for salaries and support citizens and infrastructure.