Taliban Govt | Who Are the Haqqani Network? Members, History and Sanctions

The US Department of State, through its Rewards for Justice Program, has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading directly to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani. He is a United Nations(UN)-designated global terrorist.

Born to Jaluluddin Haqqani and his wife, who reportedly hailed from the United Arab Emirates, Sirajuddin spent his childhood in Miramshah, North Waziristan in Pakistan.

The UN listing alleges that Sirajuddin “participated in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of Taliban, al-Qaeda, and Jaish-i-Mohammed", and describes him as "one of the most prominent, influential, charismatic and experienced leaders within the Haqqani Network."

He has been one of the major operational commanders of the network since 2004.