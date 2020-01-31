Kunal Kamra, Arnab & Jamia Shooter — How Brecht Predicted It All

If you have been following the Kunal Kamra case, (it is difficult not to if you are on any kind of social media), then you might have gathered that the dominant liberal point of view is that Kamra was wrong in ‘heckling’ Arnab Goswami on a flight but that the government coercing private airlines to ban Kamra from flying with them was excessive. Seems fair?

Here lies the rub – “When something seems ‘the most obvious thing in the world’ it means that any attempt to understand the world has been given up.” Writer and theatre practitioner Bertolt Brecht said that.