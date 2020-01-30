How Did a Teenager Have the Gall to Open Fire at Jamia Protesters?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been on a communal overdrive ahead of the Delhi elections. The above mentioned slogan was chanted during one such incident when BJP leader and MoS Anurag Thakur was caught on camera at a rally calling for people to “gun down traitors”.

Though he was pulled down from the party's list of star campaigners for the elections, the video was widely seen and share on social media.

Ironically, a few days after this, on 30 January, a teenager brandished a gun at anti-CAA protesters near Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia and opened fired, injuring a journalism student of the university, Shadab Najar.

And Delhi Police?

It is safe to say that the police were only spurred into action after the shots were fired, with no sense of urgency.