Kamra’s Behaviour Not ‘Level 1 Unruly’, Says IndiGo Pilot
On 28 January, Kunal Kamra posted a video of his interaction with journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight. Now, the pilot-in-command of the IndiGo flight has spoken up about the incident. The pilot told the airline’s management that he was “disappointed” that the airline took the decision to ban Kamra based on social media posts.
"As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly," the captain wrote in an email to the airline's management which has been accessed by PTI.
In response to the pilot’s email, IndiGo has released a statement saying that an internal committee will be investigating the incident further. The statement read, “We have taken cognizance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating the flight on which Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami were traveling. We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident.”
Kunal Kamra Gets Barred By Airlines, Pays Tribute to Vemula
Kamra, on Tuesday, posted a video on Twitter of him speaking to Goswami in a flight. In the video, he can be seen asking the journalist a number of questions. Kamra says that Arnab had called him mentally unstable when he first approached the journalist. Further, Kamra goes on to ask him if he’s a journalist or a ‘coward’. Kamra had captioned the video, “I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit,” referring to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who killed himself in 2016. Later, in a tweet, Kamra justified his stand saying he gave a "monologue" about what he felt about Goswami's journalism. He also said that he does not regret his behaviour.
Kamra’s actions sparked much debate on social media. In light of the incident, IndiGo (the airline used by Kamra and Goswami while the video was being shot), Air India, and SpiceJet barred Kamra from using their airlines. Kamra then released a video explaining ‘his side’ of the story. In the video, Kamra highlighted the difference in Arnab Goswami’s coverage of Rohith Vemula’s death.
