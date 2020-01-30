Kamra’s Behaviour Not ‘Level 1 Unruly’, Says IndiGo Pilot

On 28 January, Kunal Kamra posted a video of his interaction with journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight. Now, the pilot-in-command of the IndiGo flight has spoken up about the incident. The pilot told the airline’s management that he was “disappointed” that the airline took the decision to ban Kamra based on social media posts.

"As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly," the captain wrote in an email to the airline's management which has been accessed by PTI.