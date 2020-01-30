Did Kamra Have to Borrow From Arnab’s Playbook to Counter Him?

Yes, Arnab Goswami’s style of journalism has been described as divisive, sinister, taking jingoism to a new level of shrill.

Yes, Arnab Goswami abuses people on his TV shows he heaps of insults on politicians, activists, even countries that he doesn’t agree with.

Yes, I find a lot of Arnab Goswami’s brand of journalism distasteful. I believe it is doing this nation a lot of harm.