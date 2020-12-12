UK Desis Back Indian Farmers: Will Khalistan Bogey Cause Tension?

Global support for the protesting farmers in India has been coming in thick and fast. Canada was the first, but 36 British MPs from across the political spectrum wrote to the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab seeking government intervention on the protests, stating: “This in an issue of particular concern to Sikhs in the UK and those linked to Punjab, although it also heavily impacts other Indian states. Many Sikhs and Punjabis have taken this matter up with their MPs as they have family members and ancestral land in Punjab.”

Raab will be in India next week, so we shall see what happens then. The letter was reportedly organised by Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who had himself become part of a viral video when he asked a question to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Parliament regarding the farmers, and whether he agreed that “everyone has a fundamental right to peacefully protest”, and asked to convey concerns about force being used against protestors.