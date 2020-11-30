Farmers Protest: Who’s Creating Khalistan Bogey? Look at History

From Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to right wingers on social media and a few news channels, a number of entities have accused the ongoing protests against the Centre's farm laws, of being infiltrated by Khalistanis.

The proof given to support this are a handful of protesters carrying posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the comments of one protester about the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.

First and foremost, it is important to understand that like any popular movement, the protests against the farm laws have attracted a diversity of people – supporters of parties, including the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Left – Sikh organisations, artists, students, Muslim organisations, Khap Panchayats and yes, also those who sympathise with Bhindranwale.