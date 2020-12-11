Chef Vikas Khanna Talks About Farmers' Protest & ‘The Last Color’
Vikas Khanna talks about the making of his directorial debut 'The Last Color'.
After winning accolades at various film festivals across the world, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's film The Last Color has finally released in India on 11 December.
The film features Neena Gupta as a widow in Benaras, where the story is set. The Last Color narrates the story of a widow named Noor and her bond with Chhoti, a nine-year-old who is a tightrope walker and flower seller.
This is Michelin Star Indian chef Vikas Khanna's debut film as a director.
Speaking to The Quint Khanna said, "It is a film that deals with universal themes of hope, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit and connects with audiences globally, transcending all barriers."
The film has been shot by Subhranshu Das and produced by Bindu Khanna, Poonam Kaul and Jitendra Mishra under the banner of House Of Omkar.
