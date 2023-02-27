India & Nationalism: BJP Govt's BBC Move Is a Reflection of an Orwellian State

The first remark from the ruling regime after the Income Tax office-bearers ‘surveyed’ the BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai was that the broadcasting agency is a corrupt organisation and has a mala fide intention against India.

However, as the Income Tax move comes after the government banned the two-part documentary series that critically analyses the actions of Prime Minister Modi during the 2002 Gujarat riot; it was apparent that the agency’s measures against the BBC were considered a retaliatory ploy and a crackdown on dissent by the international media, civil society, and opposition.