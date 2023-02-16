I-T Department 'Survey' of BBC India Offices Continues for Third Straight Day

Three days on, BBC India offices in New Delhi and Mumbai are still being searched by income tax authorities.

The latest: The "survey" being carried out by officials of the I-T department at two of the news broadcaster's offices in the country has gone on for more than 72 hours now, as per sources.

There has been no official response from the authorities yet

The UK government is yet to officially comment on the matter

The United States reiterated its support of "the importance of free press around the world" in the context of the I-T search

Meanwhile, the BBC has said it is cooperating with the authorities.