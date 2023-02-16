I-T Department 'Survey' of BBC India Offices Continues for Third Straight Day
Without mentioning BBC by name, India's vice president cautioned against "doctored narratives."
Three days on, BBC India offices in New Delhi and Mumbai are still being searched by income tax authorities.
The latest: The "survey" being carried out by officials of the I-T department at two of the news broadcaster's offices in the country has gone on for more than 72 hours now, as per sources.
There has been no official response from the authorities yet
The UK government is yet to officially comment on the matter
The United States reiterated its support of "the importance of free press around the world" in the context of the I-T search
Meanwhile, the BBC has said it is cooperating with the authorities.
"Our output and journalism continues as normal and we are committed to serving our audiences in India," the broadcaster's statement read
Why it matters: The searches comes in the backdrop of a controversy surrounding a two-part documentary by the BBC that focused on Prime Minister Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Catch up quick: The I-T department has been conducting searches at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) since Tuesday, 14 February.
The BBC office is in the HT House building located on Delhi's KG Marg Road
Officials are also at the news organisation's office premises in Mumbai
BBC India employees were asked to hand over their phones to the I-T Department officials, sources told The Quint
Between the lines: Without mentioning BBC by name, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reportedly said the following in an event held at his residence on Wednesday, 15 February.
"In the last decade or so, a narrative was set afloat by a global news house, that seeks to lay claim on its own reputation, that someone possessed weapons of mass destruction and, therefore, it’s a just cause for the humanity to take on. Things happened. No WMDs were found," Dhankar said
Now, when India is on the rise, sinister designs are there to set afloat a narrative by free fall of information. We have to be alert,” he added
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had labelled the BBC as the "most corrupt" organisation in the world
Flip side: The Editor's Guild of India (EGI) expressed "deep concern" over the searches.
"This comes soon after the release of two documentaries by the BBC, on the 2002 violence in Gujarat and the current status of the minorities in India. The documentaries stirred political waters, with the government criticising the BBC for wrong and prejudiced reportage on the Gujarat violence, and attempting to ban online access and viewing of the films in India," the EGI statement read
Opposition parties, including the Congress, have denounced the I-T 'survey' operation
