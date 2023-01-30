After Adani Rebuttal, Hindenburg Counters 'Fraud Can't Hide Behind Nationalism'

So what does Adani's reply say?

In the detailed response, the company underlined that it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures. "All transactions entered into by us with entities who qualify as 'related parties' under Indian laws and accounting standards have been duly disclosed by us," the reply read.

After the Hindenburg Research alleged that it had identified several offshore shell entities with ties to the Adani Group, most of which were allegedly located in tax havens, the company dismissed the allegations on account of them having no evidence or understanding of Indian laws.

Further, the Indian firm defended its practice on pledging shares to key shareholders, saying that raising financing against shares as collateral was common practice globally, and loans are given by large institutions and banks on the back of thorough credit analysis.

It added that the report "is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors.”

In an overarching response to Hindenburg allegations, the firm accused the report of being a "selective and manipulative presentation of matters already in the public domain to create a false narrative".