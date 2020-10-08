Is China’s Aggression ‘Driving Force’ Behind QUAD Dialogue Today?

If the QUAD process does come of age and decides to adopt its charter, the preambular paragraph should (though may not) read as follows:

“We, the likeminded democratic states, particularly concerned at the extra-territorial ambitions and belligerence of a country and committed to upholding a rule-based, equitable, stable and peaceful international order, as well as, safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in the Indo-Pacific region, hereby unanimously resolve to establish a Quadrilateral Security Mechanism (QUAD) in accordance with the framework outlined below.”