‘We Will Work Together’: S Jaishankar Meets Mike Pompeo in Tokyo
“Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” tweeted S Jaishankar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo on Tuesday, 6 October.
Tweeting about their meeting, Jaishankar wrote:
“Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”
Mike Pompeo and S Jaishankar are presently in Tokyo, taking part in the second QUAD ministerial involving their counterparts from Australia and Japan.
This is their first time Jaishankar and Pompeo have met since India’s recent border row and related developments with China, reported PTI.
PTI also reported that the State Department has shared that Pompeo is scheduled to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.
In an interaction with reporters travelling with him, Mike Pompeo said:
“It’s going to be a wonderful trip. It’s supporting something we’ve been working on for a long time to put together. To meet with our Quad partners is a project we’ve been preparing for. We’re hoping to have some significant announcements, significant achievements.”
The foreign ministers from the four countries are expected to discuss the challenges brought on by COVID-19, security and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of upholding a rules-based international system, reported PTI, citing the US embassy in Tokyo.
(With inputs from PTI.)
