‘We Will Work Together’: S Jaishankar Meets Mike Pompeo in Tokyo

Mike Pompeo and S Jaishankar are presently in Tokyo, taking part in the second QUAD ministerial involving their counterparts from Australia and Japan.

This is their first time Jaishankar and Pompeo have met since India’s recent border row and related developments with China, reported PTI.

PTI also reported that the State Department has shared that Pompeo is scheduled to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

In an interaction with reporters travelling with him, Mike Pompeo said: