Watch: Rajnath Singh Addresses Rajya Sabha on India-China Issue

After Singh’s address to Lok Sabha MPs, Congress MPs demanded a discussion on the border issue, reported ANI. When the government refused a discussion after the minister's statement, and the Speaker refused to allow Adhir Chowdhury to speak, the party’s MPs staged a walkout to register their protest.

The party, which had repeatedly demanded that the government explain the "real situation" in Ladakh, were carrying placards that read, "We want a discussion on China and PM must answer", NDTV reported.

On 15 June, clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers. The Indian government had claimed that over 40 soldiers on the Chinese side were also killed. These clashes are being termed as the deadliest along the Sino-India border since the 1962 war between the two countries.