Watch: Rajnath Singh Addresses Rajya Sabha on India-China Issue
Singh had addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the India-China border issue, saying that it remains unresolved.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 17 September, began speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the India-China border tensions.
The minister may be taking questions from the Opposition on the tensions in Ladakh, reports say.
Singh had earlier addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the India-China border issue, saying that it remains unresolved, with no mutually acceptable solution till now.
“China doesn’t recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principles,” Singh was quoted as saying.
After Singh’s address to Lok Sabha MPs, Congress MPs demanded a discussion on the border issue, reported ANI. When the government refused a discussion after the minister's statement, and the Speaker refused to allow Adhir Chowdhury to speak, the party’s MPs staged a walkout to register their protest.
The party, which had repeatedly demanded that the government explain the "real situation" in Ladakh, were carrying placards that read, "We want a discussion on China and PM must answer", NDTV reported.
On 15 June, clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers. The Indian government had claimed that over 40 soldiers on the Chinese side were also killed. These clashes are being termed as the deadliest along the Sino-India border since the 1962 war between the two countries.
