Hindustani Awaaz: Lata’s Journey From Learning Urdu To Singing Ghazals

However, what is most incredible is Lata Mangeshkar’s response to Dilip Kumar’s somewhat blithe statement. In her conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir, she confesses to being terribly hurt at hearing such a thing. But, knowing how important it was to know Urdu as a singer in the Hindi film industry, she found merit in these harsh words and chose to do something about it.

She knew the composer Mohammad Shafi who worked as an assistant to Anil Biswas and Naushad. She told him that she wanted to learn Urdu so she could pronounce it correctly. Shafi found her a maulana, a gentleman called Mehboob, who taught her Urdu for a short while.

As Lata went on to say,