Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away | 'Anguished Beyond Words,' Says PM Modi
Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Shortly after her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Mangeshkar, had told The Quint, "Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was admitted in the ICU."
On Saturday, 5 February, Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated and she was critical. Dr Samdani had said that she was undergoing aggressive therapy.
State Funeral to be Held
As a mark of respect for the songstress, two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the country. State honours will be accorded to her, Government of India stated, ANI reported.
PM Modi Tweets Tribute
Shortly after her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that he is "anguished beyond words".
"The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he wrote.
BJP President JP Nadda Offers Condolences
BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, condoled the demise of Lata Mangeshkar and dubbed it heartbreaking.
