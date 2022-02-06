Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away | 'Anguished Beyond Words,' Says PM Modi

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Shortly after her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Mangeshkar, had told The Quint, "Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was admitted in the ICU."

On Saturday, 5 February, Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated and she was critical. Dr Samdani had said that she was undergoing aggressive therapy.