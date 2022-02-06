Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Mangeshkar, had told The Quint, "Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was admitted in the ICU."

The Indian Express had reported on Saturday, 5 February, that Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated and she was critical. Dr Samdani had said that she was undergoing aggressive therapy and was responding to the procedures.

Her sister, Asha Bhosle had visited Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital on Saturday. ANI quoted Bhosle as saying, "The doctor has said that she is stable now."

Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 in Indore. Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a classical singer and theatre actor. Mangeshkar had recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was conferred to her in 1989. In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna. France honoured her with its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.