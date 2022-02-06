Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: AR Rahman, Dharmendra, Salman Khan Condole
Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, and several other celebrities expressed their grief at Lata Mangeshkar's passing.
Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February after she was hospitalised for COVID complications. The legendary singer sang for several generations of actors over the span of her career.
Several celebrities including Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar, took to social media to express their condolences.
Akshay Kumar wrote that he is ‘deeply saddened’ by Lata Mangeshkar’s passing. He tweeted, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.”
Hema Malini wrote, Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in," adding, "It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual."
Dharmendra shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, "The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji. pray for your soul be in peace."
Musician AR Rahman, who collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar for iconic songs like 'O Paalanhaare', 'Luka Chuppi', wrote, "Love ,respect and prayers."
Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note for Lata Mangeshkar, "Today heaven truly gained the voice of an angel. I grew up listening to Lata ji’s song and as I mourn her loss today - I know with absolute confidence that unki “awaaz hi pehchan” hai & she has left an indelible mark on our Indian culture for many generations to come."
He added, "And today the words of my favourite song resonate very deeply in my heart as I sing - lag jaa gale, ki phir yeh haseen raat ho naa ho…shaayad phir iss janam mein mulaakat ho naa ho. Thank you for making an entire nation swoon with your pure voice, we will miss you. Rest in peace, serenity & power."
Ranveer Singh shared an old picture of the legendary singer with an emoji of a broken heart in the caption.
Salman Khan shared a picture with the singer from an award ceremony with the caption, "U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji."
Boney Kapoor shared a vintage picture of himself with Lata Mangeshkar and Sridevi with the message, “Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family.”
Tamannaah Bhatia mourned the ‘end of an era’ and wrote, “We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory. #LataMangeshkar.”
“India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever. Om Shanti,” Kajal Aggarwal wrote.
Bhumi Pednekar sent condolences to the Mangeshkar family and the singer’s fans. “A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti,” she wrote.
“Heart breaking to learn about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar Ji. She enriched our lives for decades with her soulful voice. Her songs will keep her alive in our hearts. My deepest condolences to her family and friends,” Manoj Joshi shared on social media.
Chiranjeevi tweeted that ‘the vacuum’ created by Lata Mangeshkar’s passing will never be filled. He tweeted, “Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more. The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar.”
Hansal Mehta wrote, “The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti.” In a separate tweet, he shared a scene from his film Aligarh with the song ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’ playing in the background.
He wrote, “Blessed to have used this song with the nightingale at her best in perhaps my best cinematic moment. #RIPLataMangeshkar.”
Take a look at the messages other celebrities have for the late singer:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.