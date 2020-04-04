Tablighi Jamaat Coronavirus Hotspots: Is Media Coverage Biased?

Even by the standards of Arnab Goswami, the bullying messiah of manufactured outrage, it was nothing short of jaw-dropping. This week, the star anchor of Republic TV, who has made shouting at his studio guests the USP of his remarkable brand of journalism, was in conversation with some Muslim clerics in the wake of the rash of Covid-19 infections that has arisen from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March.

But I use the word 'conversation' loosely. A civilised conversation is rarely on the table when Goswami presides over prime time. And that night, he upped his game some more.

“Awaaz kam!” he roared suddenly. The person at whom this thundering command was directed was trying to say something in a fairly low voice. But Goswami took no notice of it. Excited by the gunshot crack of his utterance, he kept hollering “Awaaz kam!”, while shaking his fist fiercely. And in case anyone was confused as to why these people needed to be violently silenced, he added, “Desh bhar mein hahakaar phailake rakkha hai aap logon ne (You’ve created mayhem all over the country).”