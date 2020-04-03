Tablighi Jamaat Cluster: Could the States Have Coordinated Better?

What we do know is that this Thai national was a contact of Patient 5 and 6 – the two other Thai nationals who are contacts of several COVID-19 patients in Erode and Coimbatore.

The state government traced the deceased man's contact to Erode on 21 March, where Patient 5 and Patient 6 were found with symptoms of COVID-19. Four days later, on 25 March, four other Indonesian nationals who attended the Delhi meeting tested positive at Salem.

By this time, according to health department sources, the Tamil Nadu govt was aware of the Tablighi link and they were trying to trace people who attended the meeting – however, without making it public.

"Intelligence had already traced the infection back to the Delhi meeting, as soon as the two Indonesian nationals were isolated. But initially the health department did not get this information and involve them in the contact tracing," says the source in the CMO.

It was finally on 30 March, that both Telangana and Tamil Nadu governments made public the Tablighi link and asked people to come forward and declare themselves. The Andhra government meanwhile asked the Jamaat members to declare themselves on 1 April and by 2 April, the state had 111 positive cases from among those who went to Nizamuddin.