Sensex Up 986 Points: Can Earnings Return to Pre-COVID Level Soon?

I agree that only God and liars can time the market. But are there ways to protect your portfolios from such excessive falls? The recent sharp correction was not due to the coronavirus crisis alone, it was mainly due to extremely elevated stock prices, without any support from the real economy.

Equities have been highly overvalued since 2016-17. The reason they were able to sustain these valuations until January 2020 was because market participants were hopeful that companies would generate enough returns in the future, to justify buying them at higher prices. But the global coronavirus lockdown killed that hope, and the markets went down in free fall.