Markets in Red: Sensex Falls 326 Pts to 30,053; Nifty at 8,885

Sensex fell 326 points to 30,053, while Nifty slipped 39 points to 8,885 as Indian equity markets opened lower on Thursday, 16 April, following weak cues from Wall Street and Asia Pacific markets.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was the top laggard, opening with declines of 2 percent, while other indices opened with losses between 0.5 to 1 percent.