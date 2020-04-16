MHA Guidelines on Re-Opening Economy: What Does it Mean for You?

As the country continues with the extended lockdown, the burden of a halted economy is being felt across all sectors – especially on the agricultural and the MSME sectors. And even as the number of coronavirus infections rises, people will have to get back to work bit by bit.

So, what do the guidelines say on how India is going to kickstart the economy from 20 April? Which sectors will be reopening? What is allowed, what is not? What should be expected? To deep dive into these questions, we spoke to Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General of FICCI. Tune in!