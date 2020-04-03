Amid COVID-19 Fears, RBI Reduces Trading Hours For Various Markets

The RBI has reduced trading hours for foreign exchange and money markets products to between 10 am and 2 pm, to battle the spread of COVID-19. The move will be effective from Tuesday, 7 April, up to Friday, 17 April, both days inclusive.

In a press release on Friday, 3 April, the RBI notified the reduction in trading hours of various markets, amid risks of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading further.