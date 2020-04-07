COVID-19 Pandemic: How Can Refugees & Asylum Seekers Be Protected?

While complete isolation and social distancing are significantly impacting the lives of people around the world, for vulnerable groups in conflict zones who are struggling to survive, isolation comes as yet another challenge.

Refugees, asylum seekers and other displaced persons around the world are one of the most highly-susceptible groups to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With camps having little or no access to proper healthcare facilities, informal refugee settlements are likely to become major hotspots for a contagious virus like COVID-19. Being densely populated regions, refugee camps have almost no space for people to practice any form of social distancing. The threat posed by the pandemic has been hard to tackle and is likely to spread quickly if an outbreak occurs in such refugee camps.