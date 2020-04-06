Corona Lockdown & Migrant Exodus: ‘We’ve Shunned Our Own People’

Borders have been sealed,

An unknown virus has entered our kingdom –

It refuses to leave.

We’ve been locked inside our homes;

They say, if we dare step out,

the virus will get the better of us –

So, we are locked in.

But what about those locked out,

Those walking endless miles

To reach their homes and stay with their loved ones –

Why have they been locked out?

When the world seems to close in on us

We do know who they are.

They made our houses liveable homes –

They cooked for us every eve,

And they took out the trash every morn.

They sold us fruit and veg in the noon,

They washed our dirty linen and

Did the dishes at night –

Yes, they, our own people, have been locked out.