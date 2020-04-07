COVID-19: Pianist Starts a Movement, Raises 8 Lakhs for Migrants
What can you do, if you're stuck at home for 21 days?
Netflix and chill.
Try your hand at cooking. Then quickly give up.
Clean. Or at least, consider it.
OR, you could start a movement, and raise Rs 8 lakhs (and counting) for migrant labourers. That's exactly what Anil Srinivasan, a Chennai based pianist, composer, educationist and entrepreneur did.
#PlayItForward
About a fortnight ago (26 March, 2020), Anil Srinivasan started an online campaign #PlayItForward, in which artists, musicians and performers from across the country would go Live for viewers on FB, Twitter or Instagram at 5:30 pm, every. single. day.
The campaign, aimed at collecting funds for migrant labourers, was channeled through Milaap, the crowdfunding program, and actioned by Bhoomika, a Chennai-based NGO that works for the elderly, and lately has also been working for the migrants.
Day 1 to Day 12
The response was phenomenal, both from the artists who volunteered readily, and contributors, who gave willingly to the crowdfunding campaign. Some of the actors who pitched in, in their own fields of expertise include:
- Andrea Jeremiah (playback singer)
- Sikkil Gurucharan (Carnatic vocalist)
- Aarya (Tamil film actor)
- Prasanna (actor, director, producer)
- Shaktisree Gopalan (playback singer)
- Vikram Sridhar (storyteller)
- Vedanth Bharadwaj (Sufi singer, composer)
- Janaki Sabesh (actor)
- Madhan Karky (lyricist)
Some of the celebrities took live questions on Twitter, while others sang and performed on Facebook and Instagram.
Before Anil began the #PlayItForward campaign, he rallied together artists in a day-long virtual music festival. He called it #JanataCurfewOnlineFestival.
By the end of the day (22 March, 2020), this was the result:
I'll leave you with a couple of performances, that are bound to move you.
