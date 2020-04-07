COVID-19: Pianist Starts a Movement, Raises 8 Lakhs for Migrants

What can you do, if you're stuck at home for 21 days?

Netflix and chill.

Try your hand at cooking. Then quickly give up.

Clean. Or at least, consider it.

OR, you could start a movement, and raise Rs 8 lakhs (and counting) for migrant labourers. That's exactly what Anil Srinivasan, a Chennai based pianist, composer, educationist and entrepreneur did.