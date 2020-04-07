As I Recover From COVID-19, Grateful to Doctors for Tending to Me

I went to Kasturba Hospital the same night that I fainted. The test was a simple throat swab test and it took approximately 24 hours to get the results. Mine came back positive and I got admitted the same day. The nurses and doctors were friendly and helpful.

At the isolation ward, breakfast, lunch and dinner is served, which is usually roti, rice, two dals and a sabji. Food and warm water is available 24x7.