As I Recover From COVID-19, Grateful to Doctors for Tending to Me
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
Illustration: Aroop Mishra
Text: Arshi Qureshi
Loading...
I am a 21-year-old student, currently pursuing masters in Economics from London School of Economics. I am also a musician. I had contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.
I decided to fly back home from London due to the coronavirus outbreak and Ianded in Mumbai on 17 March. I had no symptoms whatsoever for the first two days. It was on day 3 that I began to feel very fatigued. There was lots of sleeping and lethargy, and mild fever (99°F).
Next day, my fever increased to 100 F, and then up to a max of 101.6F.
There was vomiting one night and a generally persistent fever and fatigue.
This seemed to be a signal that something was wrong, and despite physical injuries, the priority was to get tested for COVID-19.
I went to Kasturba Hospital the same night that I fainted. The test was a simple throat swab test and it took approximately 24 hours to get the results. Mine came back positive and I got admitted the same day. The nurses and doctors were friendly and helpful.
At the isolation ward, breakfast, lunch and dinner is served, which is usually roti, rice, two dals and a sabji. Food and warm water is available 24x7.
Nurses hand out some tablets (such as multi-vitamins) to all patients, and they monitor if anyone has a fever or is feeling unwell in any way. They also go around giving people cough syrup, in case anyone requires it.
COVID-19 Workers Need Most Respect
The rooms and wards are clean, the bathrooms are clean and there are multiple sanitizer bottles kept in every single room. Every day, there is someone who cleans the floor and changes the bedsheets.
The doctors and nurses seem to know every patient and all their symptoms. I can only implore that everyone trusts that the doctors know what they are doing and are doing it to the best of their capacity.
On one of the days, a doctor took rounds to every room and talked to every patient, just to make sure people's mental health was okay. He asked how we were doing, if there was anything bothering us, and told us to stay positive and strong. This was one of the nicest and most reassuring things to happen to me since I came to the hospital.
‘Follow State Orders and Stay Indoors’
I think it is easy to criticise the government and government facilities but when you are actually here, you can see that everyone on the ground is doing the best they can with the resources that are available.
I urge you all to follow the state's orders to stay indoors and stay isolated, and to not unnecessarily take actions that may put more pressure on the healthcare system.
The government has also been persistently following up with everyone I was in contact with. Thankfully, my family and all other persons in contact with me tested negative and are safe. I hope you all stay indoors and safe as well. Take care!
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)