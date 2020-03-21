Is Kanika Kapoor Style Coronavirus Quarantine Evasion a Crime? Yes

In the United Kingdom, as per the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, failure to comply is deemed a criminal offence and liable to a fine of as much as 1000 pounds and imprisonment if the penalty is not paid. In USA too, depending on the state and local statutes, individuals can face fines, criminal charges, and even jail-time for breaking quarantines. Singapore and Hong Kong too are hauling up those accused of misleading authorities and breaking travel restrictions.

Various states in Australia have prescribed penalties such as fine of A$ 2,000-20,000 or six months’ prison if the 14-day quarantine rule is not complied with. The State of Victoria has gone one step ahead as per the direction issued by their Chief Health Officer under the Public Health & Wellbeing Act 2008 and set out a penalty of A$ 100,000 for companies for non-compliance of quarantine protocols.

The Indian government is already marking people entering India at the airports with quarantine date stamps. It would also be advisable for local administration to issue formal quarantine orders to those who have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. In United States, there have been challenges to quarantine orders in relation to other epidemics but in cases like COVID-19 with a high contagion, public safety would necessarily have to take precedence over personal liberty.