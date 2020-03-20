Bollywood Singer Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19
A popular Bollywood playback singer is allegedly among the four people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. According to certain TV channels, the singer had returned from the UK on Sunday, 15 March and failed to disclose their travel history to the authorities. They reportedly stayed in a luxury hotel upon their return and attended a party before being tested.
According to an estimate, the coronavirus has infected over 2,00,000 people globally with 195 cases confirmed in India so far. While no Bollywood celebrity has announced that they have contracted the virus yet, several famous names from Hollywood, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, and Game of Thrones actors Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju have confirmed that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the entertainment industry with several films, such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and Dibakar Banerjee directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, being postponed. Film and television shoots have also been suspended till 31 March.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)