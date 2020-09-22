Bihar Polls: Will Modi ‘Help’ Nitish Win Despite ‘Differences’?

15 years in power is a long time to develop anti-incumbency. A sort of lethargy, boredom starts creeping into voters’ minds. Nitish Kumar, having seen the results in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand – where the BJP was expected to sail through – is leaving nothing to chance.

Many top politicians have lost elections while seeking a re-election for the fourth term: Tarun Gogoi (Assam), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh), Sheila Dixit (Delhi), Bidhan Chandra Roy (West Bengal)) and Lalu Prasad Yadav / Rabri Devi (Bihar).