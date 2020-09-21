Latest News: India-China to Hold Corps Commander Level Talks Today
Sensex Rises Over 50 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,500 Points
Sensex hovered around 38,850 and the Nifty50 index was holding the 11,500-level. Tech stocks were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, led by HCL Tech (up 3%). TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were also up 1 per cent each.
Source: Business Standard
Two Dead in an Explosion at a Quarry: Ernakulam
Two labourers dead after explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district in Kerala.
Source: ANI
India-China Likely to Hold Corps Commander Level Talk Today
A senior official of Ministry of External Affairs likely to be part of the Indian delegation at India-China Corps Commander talks.
Source: PTI
Man, Son Arrested For Smuggling Gold Worth ₹ 54.7 Lakh At Delhi Airport
A man and his son were arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about ₹ 54.7 lakh, an official statement said on Sunday.
“The customs officers recovered 200 pieces, cut out of a cylindrical rod of gold, concealed in the beads of handcrafted artificial jewellery, total weighing 1.18 kg,” the statement read.
Source: PTI
