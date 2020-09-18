Onion Export Ban: Could It Impact Bihar Elections?

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has written letters to Piyush Goyal demanding an immediate lifting of the ban.

Fadnavis also has a strange dilemma before him: If he wants to be active in Maharashtra politics then he will have to speak in favour of the onion farmers and will have to answer them. On the other hand, as an election in-charge in Bihar, he will have to take care that the rise in onion prices should not lead to a drop in their vote share.

Onion prices were rising to Rs 50-60 kg and that could have impacted Bihar elections. Therefore, the government had to increase the supply of onions to bring down the price. Thus, came in the export ban.

However, another question that remains unanswered is if it is fair for the BJP government to bring Maharashtra farmers on the road to save its seat in Bihar.