Bihar Elections: Why PM Modi Seems More Worried Than Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly elections, slated to be held in October-November, are important in many ways. This is because, in this election, the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more at stake than that of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Periodic surveys in newspapers and TV news channels have been saying that Prime Minister Modi's popularity is still intact. But is it really?

Not taking 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections into consideration, BJP has not been able to garner any major victories in the state Assembly elections held in the last five years. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are exceptions to this. Keep in mind that all these elections were fought under the leadership of Modi, and BJP had applied all its strength to win.

Assembly elections were held from 8 November 2015 to 11 February 2020 in 18 major and politically important states of the country. The surprising thing is that BJP lost elections in 16 of these states. UP was the only state where BJP saw a resounding victory. BJP barely scraped a win in Gujarat, and after losing in Haryana, formed a coalition.

It is a different matter that after losing the election, the BJP succeeded in forming a government in three states through other means. These states are Karnataka, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Other states still do not have a BJP government