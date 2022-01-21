Ashneer Grover Fiasco: Time To Call the Bluff on Overvalued ‘Unicorns’?

So, what's the price you would pay to buy a Picasso painting or ten bitcoins or, er, a financial technology startup? It makes sense to conflate the three because it appears that deal value, like beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder – and this can be a volatile, controversial business.

Financial technology startup BharatPe is in the news this month for the right and wrong reasons, it seems. First up, we had news that after it raised $270 million at a valuation of $2.85 billion, it was looking at raising another $150 million at $4 billion. Then, we heard its co-founder, Ashneer Grover, a serial entrepreneur with a been-there-done-that past, had got into a spat with Kotak Mahindra Bank on some unfulfilled desire linked to the initial public offer (IPO) related to tech startup Nykaa (FSN e-Commerce). And then we hear that Grover has been asked by BharatPe's venture capitalist-led board to go on “voluntary” long leave (a term usually reserved for government officers being probed or sidelined).