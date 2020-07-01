Venture Capitalists on Startups, Funding and Post-COVID Challenges

According to data maintained by Venture Intelligence, the second quarter of 2020 saw FinTech companies raise the most money through 21 signed deals. Other sectors that did well were healthcare, e-commerce, AI and education.

Nikhil Kanekal, independent analyst and entrepreneur said that investors were looking at going digital-first.

“They are not investing in brick and mortar, physical supply chain investment is low. They are gravitating towards online business: media, education in new investments,” he said.

Adding that there was a huge reliance on R&D, manufacturing and pharma, Kanekal noted that these phenomenons were only in the short-term.

“The focus will be on how these companies will be able to scale up supply sustainably. Companies have been hit hard, particularly early-stage firms and they are still figuring it out. It has been brutal on the human front as well. Companies will now have to start being more people-driven, be it B2B or B2C or large IT companies. This will have to be maintained to drive talent,” he said.