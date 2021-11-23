Paytm Recovers 6% After Dropping Nearly 40%, Investors Turn Cautious
Shares of One97 Communications recovered on 23 November, by almost 6 percent to hit Rs 1,447 on the BSE.
After opening the country’s biggest every Initial Public Offering (IPO), Paytm’s shares which began trading on 18 November, have continued to plumet and closed at Rs 1,360.30 on 22 November, down more than 35 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150.
However, shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, recovered on 23 November, by almost 6 percent to hit Rs 1,447 on the BSE, MoneyControl reported.
The recovery on Tuesday comes after correction in the stock, which was triggered by the expensive valuations and uncertainty over the business model.
In a note to clients, experts at Macquarie Research had stated that Paytm's business model was lacking 'focus and direction,' Reuters had reported. Further, Macquarie maintained a target of Rs 1,200 for the digital payments giant.
Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had said earlier that one day's loss does not show the whole picture.
Speaking to NDTV, Sharma had said:
"People need to understand that a payments company can expand to financial services, insurance, and investments. Since it is a first-of-a-kind business model it is tough for people to account for the business model. We need to explain our business model to people and then execute it on time. Then they will probably become more comfortable."
The slight bounceback could also be attributed to the company informing on 21 November that it recorded a 418 percent year-on-year growth in the value of loans disbursed in October, MoneyControl reported.
As per Richa Agarwal, Editor and Research Analyst, Hidden Treasure, companies like Zomato and Paytm are not really offering a unique value innovation to create new markets as both have competitors, Times of India reported.
She was quoted as saying, “The real differentiators create sustainable value and virtuous feedback loop. However, most start-ups, despite claiming to be disruptors, are growing on borrowed money, creating unsustainable and non-self-reliant business models”.
Though IPOs had been running hot, Paytm’s plunge seems to have cast a shadow over technological firms preparing to go public, making investors more cautious about new-age firms.
(With inputs from Money Control, Times of India, and Reuters.)
