Paytm Recovers 6% After Dropping Nearly 40%, Investors Turn Cautious

After opening the country’s biggest every Initial Public Offering (IPO), Paytm’s shares which began trading on 18 November, have continued to plumet and closed at Rs 1,360.30 on 22 November, down more than 35 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150.

However, shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, recovered on 23 November, by almost 6 percent to hit Rs 1,447 on the BSE, MoneyControl reported.