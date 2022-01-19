BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover on Voluntary Leave Till March-End

The statement went on to state that the firm will "continue to be ably led by our CEO Suhail Sameer and our strong management team".

The news comes amidst the controversy over his alleged use of "inappropriate language" in a correspondence with employees of the Kotak Group.

Last week, Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD and chief executive officer (CEO) Uday Kotak and his senior management, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by beauty firm Nykaa, IANS reported.