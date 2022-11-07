Amid China-US Spat, Can India And Taiwan Set New Milestones in Tech and Trade?

India pursues an independent foreign policy and an ardent follower of strategic autonomy— is least inclined to get influenced by the United States’ policy on Taiwan and China. India became an active member of the Quad only when it realised it will be instrumental in forming a collective response to address the China challenge. To counter China’s aggression, it was important for India to cooperate with like-minded countries but Taiwan is not a part of such a strategy yet.

A rather surprising change was observed in Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson— Arindam Bagchi's statement regarding the cross-strait tensions when he said, “We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.”

It has not been India’s traditional practice to comment on issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea. China’s escalation of tensions with India at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and the recognition that India and Taiwan have been victims of China’s rising aggression are driving this change.

Active boundary dispute coupled with China’s undeterred assistance to Pakistan will continue to shape India’s regional security outlook, and in such a situation, engaging Taiwan would prove beneficial.