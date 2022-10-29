Will Xi Jinping’s ‘Yes Men’ Fulfil His Vision of Making China a World Leader?

The third-in-command is Zhao Leji who was renominated for the politburo standing committee and in-charge of discipline inspection commission that keeps a tab on party cadres. Zhao is likely to head the country’s parliament next March. Zhao is an Xi loyalist and kept Xi’s home province Shaanxi trouble-free. Also, Zhao headed an alternative bureaucratic decision-making body, the “comprehensively deepening reform” that Xi floated to overcome the traditional “central small leading groups”. Zhao also pushed Xi’s party “supervisory” roles across the state institutions – as a measure towards absolute control.

The fourth important member of Xi’s loyalists is 67-year-old Wang Huning. Wang surprised every one for his endurance capacity serving Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and currently Xi as their script writer, ideologue and for prescribing “neo-authoritarianism” and party supremacy. Wang is also associated with “three represents”, “harmonious world” and currently “China Dream”, “China rejuvenation” and other trendy slogans that captivated the country’s political discourse.

As a workaholic, Wang is likely to further nudge Xi taking the path of ideological confrontation with the west and democracies in general and by exporting the authoritarian “China model” on to the world stage. In tune with Xi, Wang advocates self-reliance, decoupling with the west, building China-specific soft power and others. Wang also served in Xi’s “comprehensively deepening reform” committees notably on internet controls.