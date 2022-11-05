India's 'No' To BRI at SCO Meet Is A Continuation of S Jaishankar's China Policy

On 1 November, India once again refused to endorse China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Joint Communique issued at the end of the virtual meeting steered by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang didn’t quite say it, but if you read through it, and come to the clause “reaffirming support” for Beijing’s favourite project—the BRI—India’s name is missing. Only six of the eight nations of the organisation are listed, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikstan and Uzbekistan .

The rest of the communique is unexceptional and talked of the issues like promoting multilateralism, better global economic governance and so on. Importantly it mentioned the support of the organisation for “the Republic of India’s chairmanship in the organisation in 2022-23.” Though billed as a council of the heads of government and chaired by the Chinese premier, countries like India and Pakistan, had their foreign ministers representing them.