Chinese Social Media: Dissenting Voices & Questions to CCP Emerge

Beyond the cacophony of social media platforms in India on the ongoing Indo-China border conflict and behind the Himalayan mountain ranges, Chinese social media has been vocal on every development in the issue.

Messaging app WeChat and microblogging platform Weibo have seen a growing engagement with the recent clashes of the People’s Liberation Army with Indian forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the subsequent ban on 59 Chinese apps. Thousands of overseas Chinese nationals as well have taken to Twitter and Telegram to register their voices.