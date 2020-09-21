My Friend Umar Khalid: Remembering Love When Bombarded With Hate

And they did exactly that, within a week the accused were caught.



I remember going to, surprise, surprise, the Special Cell Lodhi Road Headquarter, where Umar is locked up right now, to identify the goons. Inspector Kailash Singh Bisht was sitting inside, googly-eyed and evidently sleep deprived. “Khalid, tere lie picchle saat din se Haryana, UP ka chappa chappa chaan rahe the. Soye taq nahi. (Khalid, we were searching every nook and corner of Haryana and UP for the last one week for you. I’ve hardly slept),” he said.

Although the place we are in today is a very different one, but since we have refused to get eclipsed by this negativity alone, I will always remember those moments. When the Delhi Police acted with us like a responsible law-enforcing agency should.



I will remember how caring all the protective service officers (PSOs) that the Delhi Police eventually allotted to him within Delhi had been. They would call him up, even when they were not on duty and ask how he was doing.