Should Only Indian Muslims Bear the Burden of Skewed Ideas of Secularism?

My grandfather was a government employee and so was my father. I remember their cautious conversations on how keeping a beard can be detrimental to their respective services. “First Muslim and then Middle-class, we cannot be rebels”, they said. Years later, when I decided to cover my hair, I realised how nothing has changed.

In 2002, an eleven judges bench of the Apex court speaking of diversity of India, said, “even when one small piece of marble is removed, the whole map of India would be scarred, and the beauty would be lost.”

The framers of the Constitution, naturally, were not aloof of this lived reality and acknowledged this diversity in several of its provisions.

Having said this, the effect on ground is different. In West Bengal, some days back, applications of over 1,000 Muslim women were rejected by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) because they were seen wearing headscarves (hijabs) in the photos that they had attached with their forms.

From NEET, NET to Judicial Services examinations, Muslim women are often forced to compromise with their faith. Muslim men, on the other hand, are forced to shave off their beards.