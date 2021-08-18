ADVERTISEMENT
Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Says Burqa Not Compulsory For Women, Hijab is
As per the terrorists hardline 1996-2001 rule, women were forced to fully cover themselves with burqa in public.
The Taliban on Tuesday, 17 August, gave its first indication, since coming to power that they would not make full burqa compulsory for women as they did during their previous rule in the country, reported NDTV.
As per the terrorists hardline 1996-2001 rule, girls' schools were closed, women were not allowed to travel and work. Besides, they were also forced to fully cover themselves with burqa in public.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
