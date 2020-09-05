‘Lost Job Offer as Recruiter Refused to Employ Hijabi Journalist’

I was rejected for a job at a media channel because I wear a hijab. I knew whenever I look for a job, my hijab will become a problem for some people. I have my reasons to believe so, more so because of my conversation with a recruiter recently.



I completed my postgraduation in Mass communication and Journalism from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) this year and thereafter, I was looking for a job.

Recently, a Hindi media portal based in Delhi offered me the position of an anchor in their company. We had a telephonic interview. I got selected and right from my background, education to the salary, everything was discussed.