Sana Khan Shuts Down Troll Mocking Her For Wearing Hijab

Sana Khan had announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry last year.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan.</p></div>
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan shut down a troll commenting about her appearance in a recent Instagram post. Sana had announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry last year, before she married Anas Saiyad.

On Wednesday, Sana had posted a photo of herself wearing a 'hijab'. To which a user commented, "Itna padai likhai kast karke kiya faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena (What's the point of your education if you're going to hide behind a hijab)". To which Sana replied, "Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke (If despite wearing a veil) I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So isn’t it a win win situation?”

Sana Khan Shuts Down Troll Mocking Her For Wearing Hijab

In October last year, Sana had said that she was leaving showbiz to serve humanity and follow the orders of her 'creator'. She married Anas in a private ceremony in November last year.

